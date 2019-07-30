Becky G spills details on this major milestone with Sebastian Lletget

Superstar Latina powerhouse Becky G, 22, opened up about her newest single Dollar and her love life with soccer phenom Sebastian Lletget. She shared how she loves to draw inspiration for her songs from real-life experiences, and although Dollar (which has already accumulated more than 20 million views on Vevo) shines a light on the idea of empty promises. This, however, does not apply to her relationship with her favorite L.A. Galaxy attacking midfielder.

RELATED: Becky G talks "immediate chemistry" with boyfriend Sebastian Lletget

Becky confessed to HOLA! USA that her inspiration for her hit song Mayores came after her grandma asked her about her beau's age — hinting at the fact that in pictures, he looks slightly older than his actual age of 26. The Sin Pijama singer let loose with HOLA! USA and candidly explained her inspiration for her latest single, Dollar, while also giving us the latest update on her relationship with her Sebastian (spilling details on a major milestone that they have reached within their three-year relationship that might surprise many in the Latinx community). Check it out!

Loading the player...

RELATED: Cover girl Becky G takes us behind-the-scenes of her diva-inspired photoshoot