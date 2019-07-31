Becky G talks of the divas that inspired her glamorous HOLA! USA cover shoot

For a look at more exclusive photos from our Fashion + Music issue, pick up the September edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on newsstands August 2. Subscribe today!

Becky G is HOLA! USA’s September cover star for the Fashion + Music issue where she talks all things career, love and of course, fashion. The 22-year-old singer is currently at the top of her game with music featuring hit singles both in English and Spanish, and her star continues to rise. Although songs like Can’t Get Enough and Sin Pijama have captured thousands of listeners, it’s Becky’s Latin roots, authenticity and unique fashion sense that make fans fall even more in love with her.

Loading the player...

For her glittering photoshoot, the L.A.-born Mexicana dressed like some of her favorite artists, including Selena Quintanilla, Madonna, Cher and Diana Ross, think glitter, leather and ultimate glamour. Watch the video above and listen to Becky G’s thoughts on the divas that inspired her glam photoshoot – get ready to be charmed by her dazzling looks!