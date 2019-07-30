Becky G gets personal about importance of embracing her Latinx identity musically

HOLA! USA caught up with September's cover girl, Becky G, and took a trip down memory lane as Becky remembered her early days in the Spanish music industry — the days “before the Despacitos, and before the Mi Gente” and of course, before her Mayores and Sin Pijama hit songs. Becky is a worldwide superstar and while promoting her new hit song Dollar, she candidly opened up about her efforts to learn Spanish and the struggle of being a member of the LatinX community with HOLA! USA.

Related: Becky G talks working with LatinX artists J Balvin, Maluma and Natti Natasha

Loading the player...

When transitioning from the English music world to the Spanish one, Becky feared acceptance (since she was born in the sunny state of California, English is her first language) and wrestled with thinking she didn’t fully belong in the Spanish speaking world. After realizing that “there is an entire generation out there of kids who are just like [her] that identify with their roots and want to know where they come from” inspired her to embrace her culture and background more than she ever had.

Related: Cover girl Becky G takes us behind-the-scenes of her diva-inspired photoshoot

Becky G's latest song is the song hit Dollar and the song speaks to people of every community and background, and about the importance of promises (specifically empty promises), “Si tuviera un dólar cada vez / Que tú me dice' que me amas / Estaría tomando té con la reina Isabel” which translates to "If I had a dollar for every time you say you love me, I would be drinking tea with Queen Elizabeth."