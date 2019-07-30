Oprah Winfrey´s mega-yacht vacation will blow your mind!

The Spanish island of Ibiza, in the Mediterranean sea, is a celebrity hotspot during the summer season. Clear waters and white sand beaches attract the biggest showbiz stars to the area, and it´s common to see them enjoying the sun or a sunset walk before a candle-lit dinner. The latest megastar arriving at the exclusive location is Oprah Winfrey, who could be seen smiling and very relaxed in casual attire. She will not be staying in a luxury hotel though – her lodgings are off the scale when it comes to bling. Oprah is holed up at the jaw-dropping biggest yacht in the world. With five floors, 82 rooms and eight thousand square meters of living space, The Rising Sun, property of millionaire David Geffen is the summer vacay home that dreams are made of.

Oprah greeted The Rising Sun staff dressed in a white casual outfit, perfect for the occasion

It´s not the first time chat show queen has accepted an invitation aboard. Oprah and David are close friends and she already stayed at the yacht back in January to celebrate his 65th birthday, that time in St. Barths.

She’s not the only A-Lister who has enjoyed the amazing facilities on board. Julia Roberts, Karlie Kloss, Bruce Springsteen, Leonardo DiCaprio, and most recently Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who have been holidaying in neighboring island Majorca, have also visited The Rising Sun. And we totally understand why!

The vessel has space for sixteen guests and is run by forty-three staff members

VIP guests can take a dip in the indoor swimming pool, train in the exclusive gym, or watch a movie in the private cinema. They can even play basketball on a court which doubles as a helipad. The Rising Sun has a crew of 43 staff members who will cater to their guests’ every need.

A private cinema, indoor swimming pool, wine cellar, gym, helipad... You name it, The Rising Sun has it

David Geffen, founder of record labels such as Asylum and Geffen Records, as well as Dreamworks Studios along with Steven Spielberg, bought the vessel in 2010. Since then, some of the most famous celebrities and influential people in the world, such as former President Barack Obama, have stepped on the amazing ship’s teak deck.