Becky G talks working with LatinX artists J Balvin, Maluma and Natti Natasha

Becky G is gearing up to make a mark in the world. The 22-year-old singer has already amassed great success with her chart-topping singles that she proudly sings in both English and Spanish languages, including Becky from the Block, Sola and Shower. And nowadays, it's all about the collaboration, which is something she truly thrives in. She's worked with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and David Guetta among many others. And her latest head-bopping single Sin Pijama sees her and fellow Latina Natti Natasha join forces. She's still a young artist, but she already has major experience. "I feel like every step in my career has been very special to me," she tells HOLA! USA. "Most people know I started working when I was very young, at 9 years old."

The singer, whose career kicked off in 2011 after posting cover songs online, says she still has a lot to learn. "I am still growing," she admits. "I am only 22 years old, and there are many things to do still." One way she's growing is by working with other LatinX artists. "Everyone that I've had the opportunity to work with has been a lovely experience. And more times than not, I walk away with a really cool friendship," she shares. "For me, the most humbling part is that they are so humble after experiencing so much success. And I think that has to do with our culture. When one's winning, we're all winning."

Becky G talks to HOLA! USA about her singing career

Besides singing, Becky G has also dabbled in Hollywood. She starred as the Yellow Power Ranger in the 2017 flick Power Ranger, alongside Naomi Scott and Bryan Cranston. The Dollar singer is extremely grateful for all her successes. "I feel very blessed, very lucky for the opportunities I've had in my career," she says. "The collaborations, traveling the world, sharing my music in English and also in Spanish."