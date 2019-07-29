Eva Longoria reveals the hardest part of parenthood, plus Santi's latest milestones

Eva Longoria knows firsthand that parenting can be the most challenging, but rewarding job. The Grand Hotel executive producer, 44, candidly opened up about the hardest aspect of parenthood, telling Us Weekly, “Not sleeping when I was breast-feeding.” She added, “Just being awake every three hours. That was exhausting, but so rewarding in its own way.”

The Desperate Housewives alum welcomed her first child, Santiago Enrique Bastón, with husband José “Pepe” Bastón in 2018. The couple celebrated their son’s first birthday in June with a double celebration for his big day and baptism.

Discussing her one year old’s latest milestones, Eva shared, “He is saying ‘Mama’ and ‘Papa’ and he’s standing,” noting, “He’s not walking yet, but he’s standing. He just has such a personality.” The Hollywood star also admitted that she and her husband, who tied the knot in 2016, have no plans of expanding their family “right now.”

While parenthood comes with challenges, it has had a postitive effect on Eva's charitable ways. "The surprising thing about motherhood to me, so far, has been how it has intensified my activism and philanthropy," the actress, who was honored for her humanitarian efforts on Saturday at HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala, told Entertainment Tonight. "Because now I'm like, 'I have to leave the world a better place for my son!'" "It really, really matters and so, for me, I think it's not about telling Santi how to be, it's about showing him by example," she continued. "I'm really blessed to have my amazing family that all leads by example. Hopefully he'll follow those steps."

The mom-of-one has previously said that she plans on raising her son to be a "good man" by teaching him through her own actions. “I feel there’s more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism,” she said in a recent interview with Parents magazine. “But it’s not about telling him, it’s about showing him in his everyday life.” “The stakes are higher now that I have a child,” Eva added. “I need to make sure I’m doing my part to leave the world a better place — for him and for all the children of our future.”