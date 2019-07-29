Salma Hayek welcomes new addition to her family

Celebrations are certainly in order for the Hayek familia! On July 25, Salma Hayek’s younger brother Sami and his wife, jewelry designer Daniela Villegas, became first-time parents to little Balthazar, the newest addition to the family. Sami announced the happy news on social media along with an image of himself with the baby boy in his arms: “Much gratitude for this supe tigrilion to have chosen us as parents and much love to whoever is responsible for orchestrating such magical phenomena. Bienvenido Balthazar Hayek Villegas,” the proud new dad wrote.

Sami shared a beautiful picture of baby Balthazar on his social media

Sami´s wife Daniela has also been regularly updating fans and followers on the pregnancy, and now that Balthazar is finally here, she wanted to share how she is feeling: “Welcome Balthazar Hayek Villegas, my sweet lion and my most beautiful creation. I love you and thank you for choosing me as your mom.” Aaaaw, isn´t it sweet? In the pictures, close to the baby boy, we can see one of his mom´s creations. Daniela, who launched her jewelry brand back in 2008, finds inspiration in nature, and famous clients include Salma Hayek (of course!), Gwyneth Paltrow or Eiza González.

To mark this special moment, she designed a necklace with her favorite stones: “I created this piece to protect me in the last days of my pregnancy,” she explained in her post, “a holy Buddha, with healing blessings, opals (my favorite stones with rainbow colors), and the 7 chakras´ symbols, to make the energy flow.”

New mom Daniela Villegas designed a special necklace for her last days of pregnancy

Daniela and Sami tied the knot nine years ago in an intimate ceremony in LA. Balthazar´s arrival brings joy to the stable couple, and surely her cousin Valentina – Salma´s 11-year-old daughter with fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault- will be dying to meet the little one. Auntie Salma is shooting in Croatia with Owen Wilson and is yet to comment on the happy news, but bearing in mind the close relationship she shares with her brother Sami, it´s just a matter of time! Congrats to the Hayeks!

Salma and Sami, six years younger than the actress, share a very close relationship