CNCO is making our dreams come true and headlining the En Vivo Concert Series

Good news, music fans—En Vivo Latin Concert Series is back and for its fourth year, they've tapped Latin American boy band CNCO to headline the head-bopping event. The festival celebrates emerging LatinX music by giving fans an opportunity to see chart-topping artists at private concerts in three cities: New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Besides CNCO, other local artists are expected to perform in each city.

If you're not familiar with headliners CNCO, please allow me to introduce you. The five guys are the stylish, cool and mega performers. They also happen to have that boy band charm we can't help but swoon over, especially with each of them coming from different backgrounds, including Ecuador, Cuba, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The band rose to fame after they competed in Univision's La Banda, a Spanish singing competition. Since then, they've produced hit after hit, earning (and winning) themselves a whopping three awards at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, including Latin Pop Album of the Year, Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group, and Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group.

The band, who's debut album Primera Cita and self-titled sophomore album both debuted at #1 and went multi-platinum in the United States, has made a mark in the music industry and are at the forefront of the LatinX genre. “We're proud to give a platform to emerging LatinX artists through our continued partnership with Pepsi and best-in-class branded entertainment events” said Leila Cobo, Vice President and Latin Industry Lead at Billboard. "It is really powerful to have our two iconic brands support artists and bring our community - and their most passionate fans - together with these dynamic and engaging concerts."

This year, the event promises to be bigger and better because Pepsi and Billboard have teamed up to co-produce the event. “We’re excited to partner with Billboard to support LatinX music and culture, and give our fans the opportunity to see CNCO and local artists in New York, Los Angeles and Miami this Summer,” said Marissa Solis, PepsiCo Vice President and General Manager of the Hispanic Business Unit. “Pepsi wants to celebrate those that choose to listen to their inner voice in pursuit of their passions, and provide exclusive experiences that only Pepsi can to those that live life unapologetically.”

By now, the CNCO boys are used to taking center stage. Most recently, they co-hosted the 2019 Premios Juventud Awards with Alejandra Espinoza and Lali Esposito. So grab your wallets (and your pals), this is going to be a can't-miss event!