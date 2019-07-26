These 'Stranger Things' co-stars singing 'Frozen' is the only thing you need to watch today

Whenever the time comes for Stranger Things to end, we think we know the perfect, next gig for Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink, Frozen The Musical. Millie took to social media on Thursday, July 25, to share a video of herself and her Netflix co-star performing "For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)" from the popular Disney film. “Frozen The Musical - featuring @sadiesink_ as Anna and @milliebobbybrown as Elsa 💙,” she captioned the clip, which has been viewed over 10 million times in less than 24-hours.

Loading the player...

Sadie, 17, took on the role of fellow red head Anna for the performance, while Millie, 15, sang Elsa’s part. The two co-stars belted out the tune until being called to set multiple times. Sadie is no stranger to Broadway. She previously starred in Annie back in 2012, as well as the 2015 production of The Audience.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown hangs out with Angelina Jolie's kids

Meanwhile, Millie, who was born with a partial loss of hearing, which gradually led to deafness in one ear, has expressed her interest in singing. “I wanted to be a singer when I was three. I just started like humming, and I was really bad, and then I just started to like train myself,” she confessed to W Magazine in 2017.

Despite not being able to fully hear herself perform, Millie told Variety, "If I sound bad I don’t care, because I’m just doing what I love." She continued, "You don’t have to be good at singing. You don’t have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you."

GALLERY: HOW OLD ARE THE KIDS FROM 'STRANGER THINGS' ?

The actress has shown off her impressive musical talent in the past singing on The Tonight Show and social media. The Netflix star admitted to Variety in 2017 that “a musical would be next on [her] list.” Discussing her fellow Stranger Things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, who have also starred on Broadway, she said, “They told me their schedule, and I was like, whoa, that’s crazy,” adding, “But that’s why I would like to. I think Broadway’s such a tough kind of routine.”