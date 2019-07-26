Natalia Jimenez gets real with Emilio Estefan, thanking humble origins for her 'down-to-earth' personality

Throughout her nearly twenty years of career, Natalia Jimenez has been through thousands of interviews, but it seems as though very few have been more special than a recent interview organized by HOLA! USA: a sit-down chat with celebrated musical producer, Emilio Estefan . Emilio got right down to the nitty gritty, asking Natalia the 'real-talk' questions, starting with her secret to maintaining that fresh, girl-next-door, down-to-earth personality. They also talked about her new album - a mariachi record - that holds an incredibly special place in her career and in her heart.

Loading the player...

MORE: Gloria and Emilio Estefan have history-making date night: the best pics from the Gershwin Honors

The Creo En Mí singer said that she keeps her coolness because she always tries to be herself. “In the last few years I think that comes more naturally to me (to be spontaneous), because I see a lot of people posing all day long in everyday life and on social media. I’m too lazy to pretend to be someone else or to represent who I am not. I’m a small town girl. I like to speak badly and eat badly…”

For a look at more exclusive photos from our Fashion + Music issue, pick up the September edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on newsstands August 2. Subscribe today!

About her latest record, Jimenez said that she went from pop to mariachi, a move that she has been longing for. “I decided to make this mariachi album because it is something that I have wanted to do for a long time. It’s a musical genre to love and to show off.”

MORE: Gloria and Emilio Estefan make this young man's dream come true - watch the video!

In front of HOLA! USA cameras, Estefan asked about what else she wishes to achieve in her career and also about her close relationship with fans. The multiple Billboard Award and Lo Nuestro Awards winner revealed that she loves being close to her fans, to the point that she knows the names of several of them and loves to check their social media to find out what's going on in their lives!