Becky G opens up about her 'immediate chemistry' with boyfriend Sebastian Lletget

From all the celebrity couples gracing our social media feeds these days, Becky G and Sebastian Lletget are probably one of our favorites. The two, who were introduced by the singer's Power Rangers co-star Naomi Scott and her husband Jordan Spence, began dating in 2016 and are a) incredibly strong together and b) know the power of a good angle for a social media post. The best part of the pair, however, is that they're not only a couple but best friends. "My relationship with Sebastian is something very beautiful because besides being my boyfriend, he is also my best friend," she told HOLA! USA during her shoot for the magazine's September issue.

Loading the player...

RELATED: Becky G channels her inner diva and talks being 100% influenced by her culture

The 22-year-old Sin Pijama singer also spoke about how her boyfriend, who is an attacking midfielder for L.A. Galaxy soccer team, is extremely supportive of her and her career. "There's nothing I can't talk to him about," she gushes. "And I think to have that support from your partner is very important. He has helped me to be more independent. I think that as a woman in this industry, it's very important to have a partner that supports you."

For a look at more exclusive photos from our Fashion + Music issue, pick up the September edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on newsstands August 2. Subscribe today!

Becky G spoke to HOLA! USA about her relationship with soccer star Sebastian Lletget

Becky is also extremely supportive of Sebastian and his (pun intended) goals. After suffering an injury earlier this year, Sebastian got some love from Becky, who asked her fans for extra support. “I ask that you guys, the real fans and supporters, send positively charged thoughts & prayers to my best friend,” she wrote. “He works so hard & I know without a doubt that he will recover with his head held high just like many of the other hardworking athletes in this industry that have had to, after overcoming the tests and trails of this not easy career. Sebastian, we got your back, my love.”