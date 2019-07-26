Cover girl Becky G takes us behind-the-scenes of her diva-inspired photoshoot

Superstar Becky G graces the September cover of HOLA! USA’s Fashion + Music issue where she opens up about her rising career (she began doing covers of popular songs at the age of 14!), a typical day in her shoes, and of course, about her adorable relationship with her boyfriend of three years, soccer star Sebastian Lletget. We won’t spoil too much, but the 22-year-old talks of how the pro-athlete is also her best friend and has taught her to become more independent – that’s couple goals right there!

"Professionally, I'm more inspired than I've ever been. Personally, I feel tired, [laughs] happy, overwhelmed – in a good way – and sometimes not in a good way because I have so much going on."

And let’s not forget about La Respuesta singer’s high recognition in the fashion department. Becky’s personal style has won her several awards as best fashionista and artist with the best style. For her epic cover, the L.A.-born Mexicana channeled her favorite divas including Selena Quintanilla, Diana Ross, Madonna and Cher. Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Becky G’s ultra-stylish photoshoot. Lets just say there’s a lot of glitter, leather and edgy hardware!

Loading the player...

For a look at more exclusive photos from our Fashion + Music issue, pick up the September edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on newsstands August 2. Subscribe today!