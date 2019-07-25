Jennifer Lopez, Latinx queen, received the highest hometown honor for her bday

Hi, hello, hola! In case you didn't know, yesterday was July 24 AKA the day that will forever be known as Jennifer Lopez day down in sunny Miami Beach. That's right, the songstress was honored with her own day, which is in an honor only a select few get. She also (no big deal) was presented with the keys to the city and was ringing in her 50th birthday. So you could say it was a big day for singer/actress/dancer/best person in the world. And she got a key fit for a queen.

Jennifer Lopez was awarded with her own customized key to the city of Miami Beach

The 50-year-old performer was presented with what is probably the most beautiful 'city key' in her Miami home by Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. The customized key was designed with the initials JL inscribed into the body because, again, she is a queen and deserves to be treated as such. Both the mayor and Comisioner Michael Góngora also totally had a fan moment as they presented her with the special honors.

The mayor shared: "When I was told we were going to give you something, the reason I really wanted to do it was because I can’t imagine someone shows ‘pretty is as pretty does’ better than you. This [key] isn’t for your amazing career and all of the skills that you have in so many areas. It’s really because inside what you have done for our community is remarkable. So many causes – women, children, disaster, UNICEF, anything – you and Alex [Rodriguez] are remarkable in so many ways. Tens of millions of dollars you’ve donated, tens of thousands of children and women and the frail who you’ve elevated, so we are really happy to be able to give you this very special key. It is the most unique key we have ever designed. It really isn’t just because of the incredible things you’ve done as a performer but for the incredible things you’ve done as a person, and we are really grateful to you.”

Loading the player...

MORE: Alex Rodriguez made Jennifer Lopez the best birthday video in honor of her 50th birthday

As for Commissioner Michael Góngora, who is the first openly gay Hispanic elected to any public office in Florida, praised her commitment to the LGBTQ community. "I have danced to all of your music on every dance floor, and besides being a fantastic singer and performer, you are an avid supporter of LGBT rights," he told her. "You have raised millions of dollars for HIV AIDS research. That’s why in 2013 amfAR gave you its Humanitarian Award, as well as an Ally for Equality Award you got from the Human Rights Campaign. So it’s not just about your fabulousness and your talent. It’s about the fact that you use your platform to give back to others and inspire them as you’ve inspired me. On behalf of the mayor, myself, and the entire Commission, we are thrilled to proclaim that July 24, 2019 will forever be known as Jennifer Lopez Day in the city of Miami Beach!”

Mayor Dan Gelber also honored the 50-year-old performer with her own day (July 24)

After receiving the key, Jennifer, who was accompanied by ARod, thanked both of them. “This is obviously a tremendous honor," she said. "It’s so overwhelming to be at this point in my life and to have recognitions like this. I just always wanted to do my best. I’m touched.” They then went on to take cute pics with the whole fam, including JLo's twins Max and Emme as well as ARod's two daughter Ella and Natasha.

So basically, this is JLo's world and we're just living in it.