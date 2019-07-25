Edith González's 14-year-old daughter's custody revealed after mother's passing

The Mexican queen of telenovelas, the late Edith González, sadly passed away on June 13, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her family, even though completely devastated, put on a united front and showed an admirable demeanor in the face of such saddening news. Her brother, Victor Manuel González, has been acting as the official spokesperson for the family and has been updating her fans about how they have been since his sister's passing.

RELATED: Edith González's widower shares emotional message

One of the many questions that have arisen since Edith's passing has been what will happen to her 14-year-old daughter, Constanza Creel. So far, media outlets have hinted that Victor, the one looking after his niece since her mother's passing, will be the one to care for her. But according to a document released by Univision, it could be politician Santiago Creel, the biological father, who would be given custody of Constanza.

Loading the player...

Beloved actress Edith González passed away on June 13 after a long battle with cancer

RELATED: A look back at Edith González and daughter Constanza close relationship

The document, signed by Edith's widower Lorenzo Lazo, Victor and Santiago, shows this has been an amicable decision, and Constanza will now be living with her biological father. Edith's family, who has remained very private about the affairs surrounding her death, decided to release the document in order to disprove reports about Lorenzo asking to take on full custoday of the child.

Mexican politician Santiago Creel is the biological father of Edith González's daughter

One of Edith's wishes was for the family to protect Constanza from the spotlight in order for her to live a normal life. Apart from being seen attending her mother's funeral, where she was warmly greeted by Santiago, she has maintained a very low profile and has rarely been seen out.

Constanza, who will be celebrating her 'quinceañera' this August, was very close to her mom

However, the 14-year-old wanted to share a goodbye letter she wrote to her to her mom with fans, which her uncle read on the show Ventaneando. Victor, on behalf of Constanza, shared, “When I was four years old, my mom went to Colombia to shoot Doña Bárbara, a new telenovela. And she was Doña Bárbara, the best Doña Bárbara one could be. Mama, Doña Bárbara was a strong, independent and ‘macho’ character, but I would have liked to be half the woman you were, because Doña Bárbara faced the world with hate, but you did it with love. I love you, mom.”