It's a very special day for Jennifer Lopez. The Limitless singer turns 50 on July 24 and not only is she celebrating with a special tour dedicated to her birthday, but she’s also being surrounded by the people she loves most. On her special day, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez couldn't miss out on the opportunity, and being the sweet husband-to-be that he is, he put together a very special video in which he declares all his love to his leading lady.

“It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you,” added ARod next to the clip in which he honors her for being, “the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer." "We love you,” he lovingly says during the video in which some of their most memorable moments were captured, and Billy Joel’s song This is the Time plays in the background.

A-Rod shared a montage video highlighting sweet and special moments between him and his girl

“Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy, and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at anything that you do," he said with a big, bright smile. “Te quiero mucho, Macha,” he added.

Like every morning, JLo checked her phone to see what was happening in the world, and what a surprise it was when she came across the video her fiancé had made in honor of her special day. Taken with emotion, the singer replied with beautiful words. "I'm crying. I love our life. I love you so much. Thank you my beautiful macho," she wrote along with several heart emojis.

JLo and ARod are the ultimate power couple who always put family first

Furthermore, Alex shared a sweet snap of him and his lady looking very affectionate next to an image of the new live-action The Lion King, and he wrote, "The love of my life."