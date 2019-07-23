2019 MTV VMAs: Rosalía, Maluma and more Latinx nominees – see the complete list!

The MTV Video Music Awards nominees are in, and this year, two of the biggest female pop stars are in the lead with ten mentions each. For the 2019 VMAs Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are at the top of the list with ten nominations each, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop. Other top contenders includes Lil Nas X and Billie Nash who are both nominated for Best New Artist. Also included in this category is Spanish singer/songwriter Rosalía, who has three whopping nominations under her belt, including Best Latin and Best Choreography.

Excited to share the joyful news, the Spanish reggaetonera took to social media to show fans her happiness via her stories. Aside from the Con Altura singer, other Latinx artists who made the list are Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and cute couple Anuel AA and Karol G.

Beginning July 23 through August 15, fans can head over to MTV’s website and vote for their favorites across 14 categories which include Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year.

Stay tuned for who wins! All 14 winners will be revealed on August 26, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

Video of the Year

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

Drake – In My Feelings

Ariana Grande – Thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®

Ava Max Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

Push Artist of the Year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer – Easier

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – Please Me

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – Thank u, next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Hip Hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule the World

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot

Cardi B – Money

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Travis Scott ft. Drake – SICKO MODE

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better

Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been

Alicia Keys – Raise A Man

Ella Mai – Trip

Normani ft. 6lack – Waves

Best K-Pop

BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

BLACKPINK – Kill This Love

Monsta X ft. French Montana – Who Do You Love

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Cat & Dog

NCT 127 – Regular

EXO – Tempo

Best Latin

Anuel AA, Karol G – Secreto

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – MIA

Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – I Can’t Get Enough

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – Con Calma

Maluma – Mala Mía

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – Taki Taki

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name

Marshmello & Bastille – Happier

Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity

Best Rock

The 1975 – Love It If We Made It

Fall Out Boy – Bishops Knife Trick

Imagine Dragons – Natural

Lenny Kravitz – Low

Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes

Twenty One Pilots – My Blood

Video for Good

Halsey – Nightmare

The Killers – Land of the Free

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – Runaway Train

John Legend – Preach

Lil Dicky – Earth

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

FKA twigs – Cellophane

Ariana Grande – Thank you, next

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – When the Party’s Over

FKA twigs – Cellophane

Ariana Grande – God is a Woman

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – Just Us

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Solange – Almeda

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Art Direction

BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – I Love It

Best Choreography

FKA twigs – Cellophane

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Solange – Almeda

BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints

Billie Eilish – Hostage

Ariana Grande – Thank you, next

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

Solange – Almeda

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!