2019 MTV VMAs: Rosalía, Maluma and more Latinx nominees – see the complete list!

The MTV Video Music Awards nominees are in, and this year, two of the biggest female pop stars are in the lead with ten mentions each. For the 2019 VMAs Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are at the top of the list with ten nominations each, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop. Other top contenders includes Lil Nas X and Billie Nash who are both nominated for Best New Artist. Also included in this category is Spanish singer/songwriter Rosalía, who has three whopping nominations under her belt, including Best Latin and Best Choreography.
VIEW GALLERY This year's nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards have been announced
Excited to share the joyful news, the Spanish reggaetonera took to social media to show fans her happiness via her stories. Aside from the Con Altura singer, other Latinx artists who made the list are Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and cute couple Anuel AA and Karol G.
Beginning July 23 through August 15, fans can head over to MTV’s website and vote for their favorites across 14 categories which include Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year.
Stay tuned for who wins! All 14 winners will be revealed on August 26, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. EDT.
VIEW GALLERY Rosalía is nominated under three categories, including Best New Artist, Best Latin and Best Choreography
Video of the Year
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Song of the Year
Drake – In My Feelings
Ariana Grande – Thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
VIEW GALLERY Maluma also makes the list of nominess for a nod to Best Latin
Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®
Ava Max Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care”
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv
Push Artist of the Year
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Best Pop
5 Seconds of Summer – Easier
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – Please Me
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – Thank u, next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best Hip Hop
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule the World
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – a lot
Cardi B – Money
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Travis Scott ft. Drake – SICKO MODE
VIEW GALLERY Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead the nominations with ten mentions each
Best R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better
Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
Alicia Keys – Raise A Man
Ella Mai – Trip
Normani ft. 6lack – Waves
Best K-Pop
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv
BLACKPINK – Kill This Love
Monsta X ft. French Montana – Who Do You Love
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Cat & Dog
NCT 127 – Regular
EXO – Tempo
Best Latin
Anuel AA, Karol G – Secreto
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – MIA
Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – I Can’t Get Enough
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – Con Calma
Maluma – Mala Mía
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura
Best Dance
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – Taki Taki
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – Say My Name
Marshmello & Bastille – Happier
Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity
Best Rock
The 1975 – Love It If We Made It
Fall Out Boy – Bishops Knife Trick
Imagine Dragons – Natural
Lenny Kravitz – Low
Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes
Twenty One Pilots – My Blood
Video for Good
Halsey – Nightmare
The Killers – Land of the Free
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – Runaway Train
John Legend – Preach
Lil Dicky – Earth
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best Direction
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
FKA twigs – Cellophane
Ariana Grande – Thank you, next
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – When the Party’s Over
FKA twigs – Cellophane
Ariana Grande – God is a Woman
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – Just Us
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!
Best Editing
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
Solange – Almeda
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best Art Direction
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – I Love It
Best Choreography
FKA twigs – Cellophane
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con Altura
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – No New Friends
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Solange – Almeda
BTS ft. Halsey – Boy With Luv
Best Cinematography
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – Tints
Billie Eilish – Hostage
Ariana Grande – Thank you, next
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
Solange – Almeda
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – ME!