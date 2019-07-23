Sofia Carson teases new Spanish music video for 'The Lion King'

One of the year's most highly-anticipated movies The Lion King premiered over the weekend, and if you haven't seen it, it's a masterpiece in both visual effects and the music that accompanies the film. Beyoncé, who stars in the film as Nala, released a full soundtrack inspired the story and (spoiler alert) is also featured in the movie singing with a new song. Now, another celeb and fellow singer is adding her take to the famous soundtrack. Sofia Carson gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming song titled Ciclo Sin Fin.

Sofia Carson teased a new music video for The Lion King

The 26-year-old posted the teaser for the video on her social media to the delight of all her fans. The song Ciclo Sin Fin translates to 'Circle of Life,' and is a tribute to the original iconic song written by Sir Elton John that appeared in both the 1994 Disney animated feature and the 2019 remake. "The circle of life moves us all, through despair and hope, through faith and love," she wrote alongside the short teaser video. "El Ciclo Sin Fin. Coming Thursday. Be still my heart."

In the video, the powerful beginning notes of the song come on as Sofia is featured wearing a striking orange dress. Clips of the movie directed by Jon Favreau are played in between shots of the singer standing in what seems to bein what seems to be a desert land reminiscent of Pride Rock. The song is featured in the digital version of The Lion King’s Original Soundtrack for Latin America and the full video is slated to drop on Thursday, July 25.

Although Sofia is a successful actress, she also has made a name for herself in the music industry, something she finds incredibly gratifying. “I’m just so happy," she told HOLA! USA. "Sharing music is such a personal thing and when you share a part of yourself and people respond to it, that’s just a really wonderful experience"