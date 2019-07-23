Brad Pitt says 'I enjoy other things' as he talks the possibility of leaving acting

Brad Pitt only has one more film before he reaches his quota for on screen performances. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has said that he will give up his time in front of the screen after he makes his tenth film. Now that he has reached nine, could it be the end of an era for Hollywood? “I don’t know. I don’t know. I enjoy doing other things,” Brad told People when asked if he is considering leaving film behind. “I think that one day I’ll just wake up and organically it’ll be done. Maybe I won’t wake up and that’s why it’ll be done.”

The star, who is father to six children, Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne has spent recent years working behind the scenes. Brad, 55, has even taken home an Academy Award for his film 12 Years a Slave. After years in the industry, the World War Z star recently opened up about acting being a “younger man’s game.” “Not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters. I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally,” he told GQ Australia. “There will be a natural selection to it all.”

Although he has been around just as long, Brad’s on-screen BFF, Leonardo DiCaprio says that his time in the spotlight isn’t over. “It’s a good question. I don’t know,” the One Upon a Time in Hollywood star told People. “I mean, I suppose at some point I might retire, but I’ve always looked at this as the greatest gift that anyone’s ever given me. I feel like I won the lotto, so I’m going to keep going as long as they’ll have me.”

Brad stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The star, who plays an actor who is coming to terms with the end of his career in the film, continued: “I know there’s ebbs and flows in everybody’s career,” he said. “Sometimes you’re a little hotter, sometimes you’re not. Sometimes you may not be hot at all, but if you love what you do, you gotta just keep doing it.”