Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson have sweet mother-daughter Sunday Funday – see the pics

True Thompson proved that you’re never too young to stop and smell the roses. Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable snap of her and Tristan Thompson’s little lady getting in some Sunday funday time with her mama. In the adorable picture, little True strolled through a long path of white roses. The adorable one-year-old was all smiles as she showed off her lavender dress as she posed for the camera. True looked like she was enjoying a stroll through her lovey Kris Jenner’s house, the day after the family gathered to celebrate her great-grandmother MJ.

Khloé Kardashian shared a picture of her one-year-old daughter looking picture-perfect during a stroll through flowers

On Saturday, True was equally as happy as she played through a similar path with her cousins. In a photo posted to her auntie Kim Karashian’s story, the one-year-old playfully strolled the floral trail with cousin Chicago. In another snap, the duo was joined by Kim’s oldest daughter North West. True showed off her adorable style in a mint green dress. Her curly hair was out of its usual wrap and up in a sleek little bun. Chicago was equally as stylish in a Japanese-inspired ensemble with her adorable tresses in two side ponytails.

Khloé’s little girl has no problem cheesing for the camera. Last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a picture of her little lady posing for the camera. “My baby bunny,” she wrote. Since the arrival of her little girl in April 2018, the Revenge Body host has been soaking up all the sweet moments of motherhood. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old opened up about her role. "It's so much more fun [to see the world through her eyes]," she told Entertainment Tonight.

True spent the weekend playing with her cousins and celebrating her great-grandmother's birthday

"Our lives, they get busy and things get heavy, and then to see the innocence of a child, I just always [lighten up]. I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you," she added. "I think you just re-evaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family."