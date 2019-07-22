Natalie Portman's shocking Comic-Con announcement is a big step in the Marvel universe

By now you've heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding and including a whole lot of #girlpower. Scarlett Johansson is getting her own standalone flick for her character Black Widow and two of Hollywood's leading ladies Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are joining forces for Marvel's upcoming movie The Eternals. Now, it's been announced that Natalie Portman will be returning as female Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

During the film's panel at the San Diego Convention Center, Natalie Portman picked up the Mjölnir AKA Thor's hammer and cheekily told the audience, “I’ve always had a little hammer envy.” She also took to her social media to announce the news to her fans. "So thrilled to share the news with you today at #sdcc2019 that I’ll be returning to the @marvel #mcu as female Thor with legends @taikawaititi @tessamaethompson and @chrishemsworth," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the iconic hammer. "(Remember this as the before picture for when I get jacked)."

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Thor: Love and Thunder is based on "Jason Aaron’s comic book run that saw Jane Foster ultimately become the Mighty Lady Thor when Thor Odinson finds himself unworthy of picking up Mjölnir for the first time in the rebooted Thor #1. Jane steps in to become the hero, and even faces off against Thor himself."

In Thor and Thor: The Dark World, Natalie played Chris Hemsworth's love interest Jane Foster. This next story arc for Jane has already received a lot of praise from fans, including Scarlett Johansson. "It's bananas. I think it's very exciting," she said. "I think it grounds the presence of the MCU in a way. It's very exciting to see such a diverse group of people. It's awesome. And it's about time."