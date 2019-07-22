Camila Cabello opens up about the 'two Camilas' and how she overcame anxiety

Camila Cabello is one of the biggest stars, but she didn’t always see herself that way. In a candid social media post, the Havana songstress opened up about her crippling anxiety and how she learned to overcome her fear of performing. In the message, the 22-year-old shared that she never felt comfortable singing and dancing in front of people, not even her friends and family. “I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that,” she wrote. “I feel like my whole life there’s been two Camila’s in me.”

She continued: "There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball. Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying, 'Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go.'"

The Señorita songstress, who found success with Fifth Harmony and as a solo artist, shared that she has figured out how to combat her insecurities. Camila encouraged her followers to take her advice and let their braver personality take the lead. “Little me hasn’t left,” she wrote in the second part of the message. “I just don’t let her boss me around as much.” Camila’s reveal comes as a shock. The message comes on the heels of the release of her steamy video with rumored beau Shawn Mendes, and two singles with Ed Sheeran and Mark Ronson.

Although she has worked through her fear, Camila notes that she is still the same girl. Just a girl who has embraced the small part of her life. "I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think 'Ah, well.. that’s just not me. I’ve never been like that.' It’s NOT TRUE." she shared.

"I’m telling you. I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to... still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories. The essence of me is the same, but i’ve changed so much as a person."