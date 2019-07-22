Scarlett Johansson talks Salma Hayek joining the Marvel universe

Big news was announced over the weekend at Comic-Con 2019—the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding, and it's going to include a lot of female superheroes. However, the most exciting news is two of Hollywood's leading ladies Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are teaming up for Marvel's upcoming flick The Eternals. And no one is more excited than fellow Marvel chick Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson opened up about her excitement of Salma Hayek joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

During the weekend, Scarlett was part of some exciting news herself—her character Black Widow is getting a standalone movie that's slated to release in May 2020. "I'm very excited about it, and I have to say, I was nervous coming here because we're in the middle of shooting right now, so it's not a time that you could ever share anything with anybody on any side of the movie, particularly in this universe, where everything is just so huge and the pressure's on," she told E! News. "But I'm really, really proud of what we showed today."

She also spoke about her excitement at all the strong women joining the universe, including Salma. "It was amazing. I mean, there's a lot of women up there that I hugely admire — Angelina, Salma...Rachel, Tessa...Natalie," she shared. "It's bananas. I think it's very exciting. I think it grounds the presence of the MCU in a way. It's very exciting to see such a diverse group of people. It's awesome. And it's about time."

Salma Hayek is set to star in The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie

During her panel for The Eternals, Salma opened up about her Latinx representation in this upcoming superhero movie. “I feel very honored to be a part of a movie that is going to allow people who never felt represented in superheroes, or in this case Eternals, represented because I am proud to have a diverse family,” she said.