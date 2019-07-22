Michael Douglas and Catherine-Zeta Jones party with Sarah Ferguson at Gatsby-themed bash

Partying like Gatsby! Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Sarah Ferguson stepped out on Saturday, July 20, for a Great Gatsby-themed birthday bash. The party was held at Villa Lysis in Capri for Canadian billionaire and socialite Lawrence Stroll's 60th birthday. The A-list attendees were dressed in their roaring ‘20s best for the soirée.

Princesses’ Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother, Sarah, dressed up like a flapper wearing a black fringe dress, which she teamed with a headpiece, drop earrings, and black elbow-length gloves. Prince Andrew’s former wife, 59, styled her red locks down for the party, which she was seen arriving to with a mystery man.

Meanwhile, Catherine stunned at the lavish affair wearing a sultry black gown that featured a plunging neckline. The Hollywood actress, who swept her dark tresses up, accessorized her ‘20s look with a statement necklace. Catherine, 49, attended the celebration with her husband Michael. The 74-year-old actor took a page out of the Great Gatsby donning a white suit, pink shirt, and blush tie.

Catherine took to social media to share a loved-up photo of herself and Michael from the party. Alongside the picture, she penned: “Captivating Capri❤️Happy Birthday to our dear friend Lawrence. 💋.”

In footage obtained by The Daily Mail, American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger was seen dancing at the birthday party dressed in a three-piece white pinstripe suit and straw boater hat. According to the outlet, the glamorous rooftop party had white linen tables and 1920's style feathers decorating them, while waiters in Great Gatsby style outfits attended to guests.