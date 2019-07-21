Is J Balvin leaving music... to become a chef?

J Balvin is wearing a new hat these days — a chef’s hat. While on a trip in Italy, J Balvin took some time to brush up his culinary skills and make some flaky and delicious croissants and some supercalifragilisticexpialidocious looking fruit tarts. The I Can’t Get Enough singer was accompanied by an Italian chef who was helpfully teaching him the ropes on how to make these delectable French stables. In a series of videos that the artist shared via social media, you can see him expertly cutting the puff pastry using a pizza cutter as well as rolling the strips of puff pastry into tiny little enjoyable rolls that would be baked into golden morsels to be enjoyed.

You can definitely tell that the singer was proud of his handy work as he showcased the final product. He even got a “Wonderful,” from the chef

In the videos, you can see the Ven y Hazlo Tú singer piping some creamy custard into small premade tartlets that will later be transformed into a mouthwatering dessert. For the finishing touch, J Balvin lightly brushes each tart with (what looks like) a simple syrup wash that will help seal in the fruits and the custard (yum).

In the videos, the chef could be heard detailing how to properly pipe the creamy filling for the tarts

Recently J Balvin collaborated with his Puerto Rican bff, Bad Bunny, on their surprise joint album Oasis (taking a page out Jay Z and Kanye’s Watch The Throne book). Although the album dropping was a big surprise for fans, the two artists’ collaboration was not. The two artists have been close friends since Bad Bunny was a rising latin trap artist on SoundCloud. The first musical collab between the two was on their song Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola.