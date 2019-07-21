Selena Gomez looks gorgeous as Maid of Honor at her cousin's wedding

Although Selena Gomez is the queen of social media, the 26-year-old has recently been MIA on her feed except for the occasional post or two. But this week, fans got a glimpse at the singer’s life and we're here to let you know that Selena is thriving, thank you very much. The Wolves singer was spotted at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding in Texas, where she was the Maid of Honor. The singer didn't post any pictures herself, but thanks to the many family and friends that documented, we got a peek at Selena looking straight up flawless.

The singer wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder black gown and styled her hair in soft waves. Throughout the special night, she posed with other family and friends, including the bridesmaids and the newlyweds. Guests at the ceremony also captured Selena's Maid of Honor speech. "You taught me how to be strong," she tells her cousin Priscilla in the video, adding that she always has the couple in her mind. "I pray for you guys all the time," she said.

A few weeks ago, the Come & Get It singer threw her cousin Priscilla the ultimate bachelorette party in Mexico, where she was spotted enjoying the beach and rocking a hot red one-piece swimsuit. Her cousin and close friend took to her social media to thank Selena for all she's done for her. "I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter (even the two pregnant ones that couldn’t attend)," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Selena on the beach. "My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful."

Ahead of her appearance at this weekend's wedding, sources close to Selena revealed that the singer is doing much better. "Selena is doing amazing," a source told E! News. "She has completely transformed her health and lifestyle. She has been making strides and improvements with her lupus and have had less flare-ups and symptoms." They even hinted that she has new music on the horizon. "She has also been writing new music in the studio and hoping to release something early next year. She is in a much better headspace and is really happy right now."