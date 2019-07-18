Baby Santi shows mom Eva Longoria how to really prep for an award show

Eva Longoria’s son, Santiago Enrique Baston, is already helping his mom out in a major way. The Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress shared a hilarious picture featuring her and José 'Pepe' Baston’s little boy. “Santi doesn’t know what to do with my mask. Getting ready for the Premios Juventud event tonight for @doramovies! #premiosjuventud2019,” the actress wrote next to the silly photo. In the picture, the 44-year-old sits with a face mask on as she holds her special growing bundle of joy. Santi proved that he still has a way to go before he can help his mother with any beauty tips as he reached out to touch her face.

The Grand Hotel producer spent some quality time with her little man before she stepped out at the awards ceremony with Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez. While Santi couldn’t help his mother much when it came to her beauty routine, he was able to help with her pre-award show drink.

Eva, who wanted a little bit of wine before hitting the carpet, didn’t have a glass so she had to improvise. “Were on our way to the awards show and I needed a glass of wine and I gotta take it in the car (im not driving) so I stole one of Santi’s sippy cups,” she told the camera. “It’s mama’s sippy cup now. Gotta be creative.”

The grand idea wasn’t without a little fault. “We’re on the way and I can't figure out how to get the wine out of the sippy cup. Don’t worry guys, I’m going to throw the sippy cup away. Actually, I’m not throwing the sippy cup away. I’m actually going to save the sippy cup for me it will no longer be used by Santi.” From her beauty to her skin, Eva’s night was a big success.