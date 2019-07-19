Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes get cozy during secret time away

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are still fallin' all in each other. The Señorita singers spent some quality time together in Los Angles this week. The pair were spotted by fans on Thursday, July 18, getting cozy at an outdoor café. Camila, 22, sweetly rested her leg on her beau, as he wrapped his arms around her. Prior to their outing, the duo were spotted strolling around the city hand-in-hand. Shawn’s time with Camila came during a two-day break from the North American leg of his tour. Earlier this week, the In My Blood singer was spotted leaving the airport in Salt Lake City and touching down in Los Angles.

Camila, 22, and Shawn, 20, have yet to make their relationship social media official. However, the proof is in the PDA. Earlier this is month, the pair turned heads with a series of romantic outings in the Bay Area. Shawmila (as shippers are calling them) were seen walking the Golden Gate bridge. During the romantic stroll, the Havana singer combated the wind with the singer’s Calvin Klein denim jacket. The pair only had eyes for each other as they shared a sweet kiss inside of the True Blue Café, on Friday and another café on Saturday morning.

The I Know What You did Last Summer collaborators sparked rumors after the release of their steamy music video for Señorita last month. Camila recently opened up about her friendship with the Nervous singer and their relationship for the past five years. "I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me,” she told Clash magazine.

The Señorita singers were recently spotted packing on the PDA in San Franciso

“I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry.” The Never Be the Same singer continued about their connection: “To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare.”