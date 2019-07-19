Is Jennifer Lopez performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez could be heading to the big dance. The 49-year-old is in the middle of her multi-city It’s My Party Tour but isn’t counting out the opportunity to take her show to the Super Bowl. “Yeah, we have thought about the Super Bowl,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a big deal but we’ll see. They make their own decisions over there.” Miami is a special place for the Dinero singer and her growing family. Jennifer, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children all call the sunshine state home part-time.

At the end of the summer, JLo will spend three days at the AmericanAirlines Arena (July 25-27) as the wraps her tour. The final date of the show will be extra special for one reason. Alex will celebrate his 44th birthday (July 27). It’s no telling if the On the Floor singer has anything special planned. Jennifer’s North American tour is the celebration of her milestone birthday. On July 24, the mother-of-two will mark her 50th birthday.

Prior to the start of the epic show, the triple-threat opened up about using the concert to celebrate her special moment. “The name of the tour is It’s My Party,” she said in a special video. “I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, it’s a big birthday, we’re going on tour.’ I want it to be like the experience the minute you walk into the arena it’s my birthday party.” It has been a party indeed. Jennifer has taken the show from Texas to Washington, D.C. and her hometown of New York City.

When the party is over, the superstar has no plans on slowing down. Jennifer will start promo for her upcoming film, Hustlers, out September 13. In the fall, the World of Dance judge will begin filming her latest flick Marry Me – where she will play opposite everyone’s favorite pretty boy, Maluma.