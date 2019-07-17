After a night full of fun, singing and explosive performaces, the complete list of winners at this year's Premios Juventud awards, has finally been revealed! On this special night, all the stars in the industry gathered at the Watsco Center in Miami to celebrate music's best Latin in an awards show organized by Univision.

Premios Juventud 2019 was held at Watsco Center in Miami

This year's nominees was stacked with newcomers and veterans, including Maluma, who was (no big deal) nominated for eight categories. Below is the complete list of winners at the Premios Juventud 2019:

PRODUCER YOU KNOW BY SHOUT OUT

- Chris Jeday

- DJ Luian & Mambo Kingz

- Gaby Music

- Hi Music Hi Flow

- Ovy On The Drums

- Play-N-Skillz

- Paloma Mami 8 Sergio George

- Rauw Alejandro

- Sky Rompiendo

- Tainy

NEW IN THE USA, BUT BIG AT HOME

- Cazzu

- Lali

- Paulo Londra

- Rosalía

- Tini

THE NEW URBAN GENERATION

- Amenazzy

- Camilo

- Dalex

- DaniLeigh

- Camilo

- Eladio Carrion

- Lyanno

- Paloma Mami

- Rauw Alejandro

- Sech

THE NEW REGIONAL MEXICAN GENERATION

- El Fantasma

- Fuerza Regida

- Kanales

- Lenin Ramírez

- T3R Elemento

REGIONAL ROOTS 2.0

- Alex Fernández

- Ángela Aguilar

- Christian Nodal

- El Bebeto

- Pipe Bueno

REALITY SHOW BREAKOUT ARTIST

- Amara La Negra

- Cardi B

- Carlos Rivera Tini

- CNCO

- Greeicy

TRAFFIC JAM SONG

- Aerolínea Carrillo - T3R Elemento Ft. Gerardo Ortiz

- Baila, Baila, Baila – Ozuna

- Calma - Pedro Capó, Farruko

- 'Con Calma' - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

- 'Ella Quiere Beber' (Remix) - Anuel AA Ft. Romeo Santos

- 'Mia' - Bad Bunny Ft. Drake

- 'No Te Contaron Mal' - Christian Nodal

- 'Reggaeton' - J Balvin

- 'Reggaeton En Lo Oscuro' - Wisin y Yandel

- 'Un Año' - Sebastián Yatra, Reik

CAN'T GET ENOUGH

- 'A Través Del Vaso' - Banda Los Sebastianes

- 'Adictiva' - Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA

- 'Calma' - Pedro Capó, Farruko

- 'Con Calma' - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

- 'Créeme' - Karol G, Maluma

- 'Ella Quiere Beber' (Remix) - Anuel AA Ft. Romeo Santos

- 'Mia' - Bad Bunny Ft. Drake

- '¿Por Qué Cambiaste de Opinión?' - Calibre 50

- 'Por Siempre Mi Amor' - Banda MS

SINGING IN THE SHOWER

- 'Calma' - Pedro Capó, Farruko

- 'Con Calma' - Daddy Yankee Ft.Snow

- 'Con Todo Incluido' - La Adictiva

- 'Desconocidos' - Mau y Ricky, Manuel Turizo, Camilo

- 'El Lujo de Tenerte' - Regulo Caro

- 'Imposible' - Luis Fonsi, Ozuna

- 'Me Gusta' - Natti Natasha

- 'Por Siempre Mi Amor' - Banda MS

- 'Secreto' - Anuel AA & Karol G

- 'Sola' - Manuel Turizo

- 'Un Año' - Sebastián Yatra, Reik

Daddy Yankee took home the award for Singer, Songwriter and Producer

SINGER, SONGWRITER, PRODUCER

- Bad Bunny

- Daddy Yankee

- Espinoza Paz

- Maluma

- Ozuna

CAN'T GET ENOUGH

- Anuel AA

- Bad Bunny

- Becky G

- Chiquis Rivera

- Luis Coronel

- Natti Natasha

- Nicky Jam

- T3R Elemento

- Ulices Chaidez

COUPLE THAT FIRED UP MY FEED

- Anuel AA & Karol G

- Becky G & Sebastian Lletget

- Chiquis Rivera & Lorenzo Méndez

- Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

- Prince Royce & Emeraude Toubia

SCROLL STOPPER

- Bad Bunny

- Becky G

- Chiquis Rivera

- Christian Nodal

- J Balvin

- Jennifer Lopez

- Mau y Ricky

- Nicky Jam

- Thalía

- Will Smith

ON THE RISE

- Ángela Aguilar

- Cierra Ramírez

- Isabela Moner

- Lunay

- Ryan García

Newcomers and veterans in the industry were recognized for their talent

TRIPLE THREAT

- Baby Ariel

- Camila Mendes

- Lele Pons

- Rudy Mancuso

- Sebastián Villalobos

NAME A BETTER DUO

- Catherine Paiz + Austin McBroom

- Juanpa Zurita + Rudy Mancuso

- Karina Garcia + Mayra Garcia

- Niki DeMartino + Gabi DeMartino

- Sebastián Villalobos + María Laura

LIVING YOUR BEST LIFE

- Ana Alvarado

- Bella Thorne

- Jaden Smith

- Juanpa Zurita

- Lin-Manuel Miranda

BEST LOL AWARD

- Daniel El Travieso

- Erick Ochoa (SuperEEEgo)

- Jiapsi Yañez

- Mario Aguilar

- The Crazy Gorilla

HIGH FASHION

- Daddy Yankee

- Maluma

- Natalia Jiménez

- Ricky Martin

- Sofia Carson

Maluma was nominated for a whopping eight categories

STREET STYLE

- Bad Bunny

- J Balvin

- Jennifer Lopez

- Karol G

- Nicky Jam

SHOE-AHOLIC

- Becky G

- Cardi B

- Maluma

- Paulina Rubio

- Wisin

HAIR OBSESSED

- Bad Bunny

- J Balvin

- Jennifer Lopez

- Maluma

- Thalía

SICK DANCE ROUTINE

- 'Baila, Baila, Baila' - Ozuna

- 'Caliente' - Lali, Pabllo Vittar

- 'Con Altura' - Rosalía, J Balvin Ft. El Guincho

- 'Con Calma' - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

- 'HP' - Maluma

- 'La Respuesta' -Becky G, Maluma

- 'Me Gusta' – Natti Natasha

- 'Pretend' - CNCO

- 'Punto G' - Karol G

- 'R.I.P.' - Sofía Reyes, Anitta & Rita Ora

THIS IS A 'BTS'

- Behind The Scenes 'Atado Entre Tus Manos' - Tommy Torres, Sebastian Yatra

- Behind The Scenes 'Créeme' - Karol G, Maluma

- Behind The Scenes 'Desconocidos' - Mau y Ricky, Manuel Turizo, Camilo

- Behind The Scenes 'I Can't Get Enough' - Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

- Behind The Scenes 'La Plata' - Juanes Ft. Lalo Ebratt

- Behind The Scenes 'Lindo Pero Bruto' - Thalía, Lali

-Behind The Scenes 'Lost in the Middle of Nowhere' - Kane Brown, Becky G

- Behind The Scenes 'Taki Taki' - DJ Snake Ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B

- Behind The Scenes 'Temes' – iLe

- Behind The Scenes 'Tu Vida En la Mía' - Marc Anthony