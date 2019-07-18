NBA star Pau Gasol and Catherine McDonell's romantic second wedding

NBA star Pau Gasol is so in love with the beautiful Catherine McDonell, that he decided to marry her twice! The basketball player tied the knot for the first time with his now-wife in San Francisco on July 7, but for the second, and more intimate, celebration, Pau chose the stunning Ampurdan area in the Northeastern region of Spain. With big smiles on their faces, the blushing bride and the groom shared the most romantic pictures of this unforgettable event.

Here comes the bride... and the groom! The couple made their relationship official three years ago

"Our dream goes on!" Pau shared this sweet message on his social media along with a beautiful picture of them together, "Yesterday we celebrated our wedding in my country and I just can say I´m the luckiest guy in the world! Thanks, family and friends for being the best company on our trip. I love you Cath." The happy bride also used the same image and added, "Take 2! I´m so lucky to have been able to celebrate our wedding with family and friends in beautiful Girona, I love you, Pau." Catherine wore a beautiful lace dress designed by Spanish brand Pronovias, while Pau chose a handsome dark blue ensemble by designer Hugo Boss. This superstar couple looked gorgeous!

The 29-year old chose natural, effortless looking makeup and a romantic lace design by Spanish brand Pronovias

Pau and Catherine made their relationship official back in 2016 after jetting off on some dreamy vacations in Mexico together. The basket player used his social media again to tell the world he had found love. Posing on an idyllic white sand beach, Pau introduced Catherine to the world as his girlfriend. The NBA star soon realized she was the love of his life and proposed in 2018, although they never mentioned a date, both weddings may have been a surprise for family and friends. It´s easy to see why Pau felt head-over-heels for Catherine. Not only she is a beautiful lady, but she also has the brains: she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Business and Communications at Big South University. Congrats to the happy couple!