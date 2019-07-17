Marc Anthony´s ex-wife and mother of two of his kids (Christian and Ryan), Dayanara Torres, was recently diagnosed with skin cancer at the beginning of the year. It was a very difficult moment for the former Miss Universe, but luckily she hasn´t been alone since. Although the last few months haven't been easy for her (she also had to cope with her break up with fiancé Louis D´Esposito), her family and friends have been there to shower her with support.

This is the reason why she has decided to share a beautiful video on herself social media of her first treatment day. She wanted to thank all her friends, and of course her sons, brother and mom, Doña Luz Delgado, for all their love and support. "Always blessed," she wrote in the post with the video, "One day closer to healing." The actress shares pictures from the hospital, where Doña Luz and Ryan can be seen. "With my queen mom taking me by the hand, my beautiful Ryan always making me feel good," Dayanara added, "I am never alone, my heart is full of joy." To end the message, among other hashtags, a very special word: "fighter."

