Hold up, wait a minute — you've never seen JLo go THIS casual

Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon — from that truly unforgettable green Versace dress (yeah, you know the one) to her upscale and sophisticated street style, she has always brought her Boriqua heat and flair to fashion. So when she stepped out on July 15 from her hotel in New York City in this look, our jaws dropped. Jenny from the Block was on her way to her rescheduled It’s My Party tour performance and came out rocking the comfiest off-white colored sweatsuit paired with beautiful pale green sandals and a white towel that wrapped up her [presumably] wet hair. JLo was definitely showing us how real she is with this head-turning look.

More: Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Constance Wu shake things up in the official 'Hustlers' trailer

JLo had to reschedule her New York City performance due to major blackouts on the West Side of Manhattan on July 13

It’s safe to say that we were stunned and loving every moment of this Nuyorican's major fashion moment as she jetted off to her performance at the iconic Madison Square Garden (many an artist have shared that they feel they have finally made it when they book and sell out ‘The Garden'). So it’s no surprise that the Live It Up singer would choose this venue to perform her milestone tour, which she is using as a way to celebrate her 50th birthday with her beloved fans.

Loading the player...

More: Did Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme just out sing her on stage? Watch and judge for yourself!