Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Constance Wu shake things up in official 'Hustlers' trailer

Bring on the money! Romona and the gang are officially here to shake things up. The official movie trailer for Hustlers has been released. From the looks of it, things are getting hot. Jennifer Lopez takes the lead as Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Lizzo offer support.

Meet Romona: Jennifer Lopez teases her character in Hustlers

The clip opens with JLO showing off her hard-earned and practiced pole techniques, before showing cuts of the remaining character’s personalities. The film tells the story of a group of strippers to take down their rich clients. Brace yourself for some serious drama, skin and girl power. Hustlers drops everywhere on September 13.