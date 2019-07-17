Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez on their 'way to Area 51': See photo

Miley Cyrus has joined in on the Internet’s latest obsession: the Area 51 craze. If you’re unfamiliar with the current alien mania, allow us to enlighten you. More than one million people have signed up on social media for the “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us” event, which plans to raid Nevada’s Area 51 on September 20. “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the event page states. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.” The viral joke event has resulted in a frenzy of hysterical memes and GIFs.

Miley is the latest celebrity to get in on the fun. On Tuesday, July 16, the Disney Channel alum posted a throwback photo of herself with Selena Gomez dressed as aliens from the set of her former show, Hannah Montana. Alongside the picture, Miley jokingly penned, “Me & @selenagomez on our way to Area 51.” The singer also posted a photo of herself dressed as a taco with someone else in an alien costume, which she captioned: “That one time @ Area 51.” Another image showed Miley kissing an alien, which she joked, “I’m a bad influence even to the aliens #Area51."

Kevin Jonas has also gotten in on the raid fun by posting a video of an alien dancing to the Jonas Brothers' new music at a rave, which he captioned: “#HappinessBeginsTour at the post-raid rave #Area51.” Meanwhile, Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham posted, “They can’t stop all of us! #Area51.” Fergie also shared an old photo of herself from The Black Eyed Peas’ Boom Boom Pow 2009 music video writing, “I’ve been ready #area51.”

Whether or not individuals take the joke seriously and actually show up at Area 51 remains to be seen, however the US military has issued a warning advising against it. "The U.S. Air Force is aware of the Facebook event encouraging people to 'Storm Area 51,'" an Air Force spokesperson told NPR. "The Nevada Test and Training Range provides flexible, realistic and multidimensional battlespace to test and develop tactics as well as conduct advanced training in support of U.S. national interests," adding, "Any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged."