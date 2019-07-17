Eva Mendes' beautiful niece models the ultimate summer look from her collection

It’s no surprise good genes run in Eva Mendes’ family. The Cuban-American actress who captured Ryan Gosling’s heart shared a photo of her beautiful niece modeling one of the dresses from her chic fashion collection from New York and Company. Next to the picture in which the young beauty is sitting on some steps wearing a light blue, off-the-shoulder dress featuring pretty ruffles and stripes, Eva gives a shout-out to her niece, Dani Levy, in a sweet caption.

VIEW GALLERY Eva shared a photo of her niece Dani wearing the ultimate summer look from her New York & Company collection

“This Madelyn off the shoulder dress is under $40!!! Whaaaat?! Ok my beautiful niece @_danilevy makes it look dayum good but promise it’s good on its own as well. Perfect summer dress.” As true fashion aficionados, we’re backing up the Hitch star’s statement by also noting that it is indeed the perfect summer dress which can easily be dressed up or down. And yes, the dress looks lovely on her niece!

MORE: Find out why Eva Mendes looks unrecognizable in her makeup-free selfie

Besides getting her aunt’s gorgeous tan skin and beautiful features, it turns out the brunette beauty also takes after her tia’s stylish persona as she often takes to social media to flaunt her cool outfits – including those from Eva’s ultra-femine and vintage-inspired, collections.

VIEW GALLERY Eva and her niece have a special aunt-niece bond

There’s no doubt the mother-of-two and her sobrina have a close and special bond. Aside from posting cute bikini pics and beachy snaps, Dani also keeps her aunt in mind when it comes her feed. From time to time the gorge brunette will take to social media to show some love to the Lost River actress, and it’s evident she looks up to her in every way.

VIEW GALLERY Dani models another dress from her tia's ultra-chic fashion collection

MORE: Eva Mendes gets emotional in flashback clip starring Ryan Gosling

“Thank you for believing in me and supporting me throughout my entire life,” she wrote next to an old photo of the two Latina beauties. "Not only are you someone I can depend on, but you are also my role model. I can only hope to be a fraction of the person you are today, I love you aunty,” she added.