Katy Perry wants you to learn from her reconciliation with Taylor Swift

One celebrity feud that is definitely dunzo is the one between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. The two singers have publicly reconciled, most recently dressed up as burgers and fries for T-Swift's You Need to Calm Down music video, and have been quoted confirming the years-long beef that they had is long gone. Now, Katy put the nail on the coffin. During an interview with KIIS 1065, the Firework singer opened up about the feud

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have reconciled, and the singer hopes their relationship can help other young girls

"I realized how much we have in common," Katy said. "Maybe there's only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we're coming from." She added that she hopes she and the 29-year-old singer's relationship can set an example for others. "I think both she and I have influence on young people, and especially young girls, who are in this type of situation day in, day out."

Loading the player...

The duo made amends when Katy reached out to Taylor on the opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, sending her a literal olive branch. And most recently, Katy appeared in Taylor's music video for her new track You Need To Calm Down.

MORE: Taylor Swift has 'no regrets' about her statements against Scooter Braun

"I can trust her and she can trust me, and we'll see each other in the halls of the music industry and not avoid each other. We'll embrace," Katy smiled. "It's amazing that we've had this opportunity to change, and I hope that other people can learn from it, too."

"I think both she and I have influence on young people, and especially young girls, who are in this type of situation day in, day out" she said on KIIS 1065

In the interview, Katy also opened up about her upcoming wedding date with Orlando Bloom. "I think we're doing really great and we're really doing the hard work and laying the beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house," she mused. "I'm saying more figuratively, like emotionally. It's important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step."