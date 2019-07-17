Malia Obama and boyfriend Rory Farquharson have sweet date night in L.A.

Summer lovin! Malia Obama and her boyfriend Rory Farquharson got cozy during date night in Los Angeles. The former first daughter and her beau spent some time at Downtown Los Angeles hotspot, Club Southside. Malia, 21, and Rory, 20, put their eclectic music taste on display as they enjoyed an evening of classic Motown hits, reggae and soul. The pair also spent some time on the venue’s lush garden patio. The pair was photographed walking outside of the location arm-in-arm and looking sweeter than ever.

Malia Obama and her boyfriend Rory Farquharson were spotted during date night in Los Angeles

Things are still going strong for the couple, who are both students at Harvard. Rory and Malia have been a pair since 2017, but have kept their relationship very low key. Malia and her leading man were last seen together last summer, during a trip to London. Since making her transition from first daughter to private citizen, Malia’s main focus, has been her studies at Harvard. With their time off, it’s clear that the pair is just like any other couple who are young and in love, and having fun. Don’t look for them to make things official online – as Malia or Rory don’t have public social media accounts.

MORE: The Obamas and the Clooneys take over Italy

Earlier this month, Malia’s mother and former first lady Michelle Obama opened up about her daughter’s time in the White House. The Becoming author hilariously pointed out that she is surprised Malia and her sister Sasha, 18, still have a social life after everything their friends has to go through. “This is the call: It’s like, ‘Hello? Okay, we’re gonna need your social security number. We’re gonna need your date of birth. There are gonna be men coming to sweep your house,’” she told the crowd at Essence Festival.

"‘If you have guns and drugs, just tell them yes because they’re going to find it anyway. Don’t lie. They’re not gonna take ’em, they just need to know where they are.’” Promising there was no need for alarm, she added: ”And thank you for having Malia and Sasha over. Oh, by the way, there’s gonna be a man with a gun sitting outside of your door all night. Let him come in and use the bathroom. It would just be nice.”