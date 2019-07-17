Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland and Bachelorette boyfriend Wells Adams revealed the big news of their engagement on social media on Tuesday, with Sarah sharing a series of snaps of the dreamy beach proposal. White sands, blue sea,and blue skies... the location – and the engagement ring! – looked as stunning as the pictures. The photographs show Sarah taken by surprise, putting her hand over her mouth in shock as Wells gets down on one knee. Alongside the cute photo gallery she wrote, "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," quoting 1995 Olsen Twins film It Takes Two.

"I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," the reality TV personality captioned in his Instagram post, quoting a song by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. The 28-year-old commented, "I love you to Pluto and back FIANCE. When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video." The pair confirmed they were dating in October 2017, but during the course of their romance they've faced some tough challenges.

They met three days before Sarah´s second kidney transplant and Wells supported her through all the recovery. "It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person,” the actress said in an interview for Self.

A host of celebrities, including Sarah's Modern Family family, congratulated the couple in the comments, with Sarah's onscreen mother Julie Bowen writing, "I'm dying...huzzah!!! Couldn't be happier if you were my own flesh and blood!". Will & Grace star Debra Messing posting, "You're going to make GORGEOUS babies!! I'm so happy for you sweetness," to what Sarah hilariously replied, "Debra Messing with the curliest head of hair EVER."

RELATED: Sarah Hyland on her health issues: I was told I would never have a normal life

Actress Lily Collins added, "Ahhhhhh congratulations!!!! So excited for you". Singer Meghan Trainor and actresses Lucy Hale and Jaime King also joined the list of well-wisher stars.

RELATED: Seeing double? Check these celebrities who could be twins

The future groom, meanwhile, also shared video footage of the moment he got down on one knee and proposed on the picturesque beach, and cut the video with throwback pictures documenting their relationship. "It´s been extremely normal," he said when asked about their story together a year ago, "I know it sounds crazy cause all eyes are on us, but for a strange reason this has been extremely nice, normal and wonderful."