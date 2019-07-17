The 'two hottest men in the world' Maluma and Ricky Martin tease 'No Se Me Quita' video

As if the summer couldn’t get any hotter! Maluma and Ricky Martin shared with fans that the visuals for their new single No Se Me Quita are dropping “soon.” The Colombian singer took to his social media to share a blurry photo of him and Ricky standing behind a camera marker. “Esta combinación no falla parceros... @ricky_martin SOON.” Ricky shared the same image next to the caption that translates to: “This combination does not fail…” Agreed!

Maluma and Ricky Martin teased the release of the No Se Me Quita music video

The duo caused reactions from fans and those close to them. Model and Maluma’s girlfriend Natalia Barulich deemed the duo “the 2 hottest men in the world.” Eva Longoria, who is friends with both, wrote “Yasssss,” followed by a series of flame emojis. Ricky teased fans last month when he shared a shot of him from the set #behindthescenes. There has been no official video release date for the single, which is featured on Maluma’s latest album 11:11.

Hot is definitely the right adjective to use here. Ricky, 47, and the 25-year-old heartthrob sing about a lustful connection between two strangers. After a passionate kiss, it’s hard to forget the moment that was shared. This isn’t the first time the singers have teamed up. In 2016, Maluma joined the Assassination of Gianni Versace star on the single Vente pa’ ca. Shortly after the single’s release in 2016, the 11:11 singer opened up about working with the Livin’ La Vida Loca crooner.

Maluma and Ricky's first collaboration was for the single Vente pa’ ca

“Ricky Martin is one of the artists [I've] always wanted to be,” the told Billboard. “He’s like one of my idols in the industry. It’s just the beginning and just the start of the song and it already has waves to make.” Maluma’s song with Ricky isn’t his last shot at a collaboration with one of his idols. It was revealed that Juan Luis is taking his talents to Hollywood and will star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Marry Me.