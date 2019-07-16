Kim Kardashian reveals the glam sparkly gift Nicki Minaj once gave North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s first-born, North West, has been spoiled by close friend, Nicki Minaj, from the moment she came into this world. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a close-up of Nori’s mega-sparkly 'Barbie' necklace and wrote, ”Fun fact @nickiminaj gave this to North when she was born.” Although it’s a very close shot of the pretty, crytal-embellished necklace, one can tell the necklace is hanging over North’s neck as she wears a purple holographic turtleneck.

Kim revealed Nicki Minaj gave this glam sparkly 'Barbie' necklace to North when she was born

Of course, Auntie Nicki backed up Kim’s statement and replied: “Yup! North is an og Barb, ” which is fitting since her fans describe themselves as 'Barbz.' In the story that followed, Kim K. revealed her mini-me had tried stealing her Pat McGrath lippe. “Caught this lil girl stealing my @patmcgrathreal lipstick,” she wrote. But hey, if we’re being real, who can blame her? Her mom is only the ultimate beauty icon, and her beauty collection must be overflowing with dazzling and one of a kind makeup pieces (not to mention KKW Beauty products yet to be released).

MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals the secret to her tiny waist – and it's not a corset

Kim shared how Northie tried to steal her lipstick

As a proud momma, the KKW Beauty founder often shares glimpses of her six-year-old daughter wearing cute clothing – many of which even adults might covet. In one instance, Kimye’s oldest child even had a twinning moment with top model Karlie Kloss thanks to a neon pink tulle dress by Prada.

The oldest of Kim and Kanye's four children, North, and her little sister Chicago

As the oldest of Kim and Kanye’s four children (which also include Saint, three, Chicago, one, and two-month-old Psalm), North already appreciates the luxurious things in life when it comes to fashion – especially her mom’s expensive shoes. The 38-year-old reality TV star took to social media to share North’s mini dramatic scene after Kim asked her to remove her skigh-high snakeskin boots.

MORE: Celeb look-a-likes: Which of her babies looks the most like Kim?

There’s no doubt the mini fashionista takes after her parent’s bold and fearless taste in fashion. Her father is Yeezy and her mother is Kim K. after all. We suspect in a few years, much of her fashion treasues will end up in North's closet.