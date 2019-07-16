Kylie Jenner opens up about anxiety struggles with a new personal message

Amidst her girls trip in Turks and Caicos, Kylie Jenner took a moment to get personal with her fans and followers. With a gorgeous sunset photo featuring her curvy silhouette and her arms spread open, the 21-year-old beauty mogul took to social media to share some words of wisdom. In her lengthy autobiographical caption, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up about her inner struggles with anxiety and what it’s been like to grow up in the public eye. “I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength,” she began.

As the youngest of her siblings, her upbringing differed to that of her older siblings because she grew up under the lens of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and has not known a life outside of fame

“Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it,” she continued. “I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared she's struggled with anxiety her entire adult life

Leading up to her in-depth post, the mother-of-one shared photos of a photoshoot where she’s wearing a white mini dress by TLZ L’ Femme. The tight little number features all-over ruching and oversized statement sleeves, which are visibly seen as she spreads her arms in the spiritual-like sunset post.

Kylie says her life is not as perfect as it seems on social media

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings went on to explain that despite what viewers see on social media, not everything is as perfect as it appears to be. “My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season ... we all have a magnificent destiny,” she wrote.