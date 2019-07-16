Vanessa Hudgens can't stop gushing over boyfriend Austin Butler cast as Elvis

Congratulations are in order for Austin Butler who’s been chosen to play the highly coveted role of Elvis Presley – the King of Rock n’ Roll. Vanessa Hudgens’ boyfriend has beaten out stars like Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort for the upcoming biopic co-written and directed by Baz Luhrmann. The film is set to chronicle the life and music of the iconic musician through the lens of his complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who will be played by Tom Hanks.

The Shannara Chronicles actor will play Elvis in the upoming biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann

"I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist," Baz said in a statement.

He continued, "Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway (in 2018), and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."

Vanessa took to social media to share her joy over her boyfriend's new role

The 27-year-old actor, who starred in the CW shows The Carrie Diaries and Arrow continues to be on the rise recently appearing alongside Billy Murray, Adam Driver and Selena Gomez in The Dead Don’t Die and in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon A Time in ... Hollywood.

Of course, his number one fan and longtime girlfriend (seven years to be exact!), Vanessa, took to social media to share her pride and joy with a screen shot of a side by side shot of Austin and Elvis. She wrote: "I AMMMM OVERRRR THE ... MOOOOOOOOONNNNN. I CAN'T WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!"