Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reach new agreement in on-going divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly taking steps in a new direction. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars – who filed for divorce over two years ago – have reached an agreement that will benefit the entire family. According to reports, Brad and Angie’s six children will spend the summer in Los Angeles with their father while their mom is away filming. Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, will be in good company while they have their extended stay with their father.

It's also being reported that Brad's parents Jane and William will stay at his Los Angeles mansion for the duration of the summer. The 55-year-old will have the perfect balance of work and family time as he goes on the promotional run for his latest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Angelina, 44, is working on her film Those Who Wish Me Dead. Angelina has also been spending time in Paris alongside her ultra-chic godmother Jacqueline Bisset. It’s not just the adults enjoying the summer months. The Jolie-Pitt children are finding time on their own.

Earlier this month, Shiloh and Zahara were spotted having a cool lunch date with Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown. Prior, the entire gang joined their mother in New York City for a host of special events – and even graced the red carpet. Angie and Brad’s divorce proceedings last made headlines in April when it was announced that the pair are no longer married. The former A-list couple requested a legal move called bifurcation, which permitted them to recuperate their unmarried status.

The latest move allows them to remarry despite their divorce not being finalized. Since the announcement of the end of their marriage in 2016, the pair have been in an on-going and private battle. With the news of their split, the pair requested to keep all legal matters private for the sake of their children.