Did Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme just out-sing her on stage? Watch and judge for yourself!

Did Marc Anthony's daughter Emme just outsing her triple-threat mom Jennifer Lopez on stage? After having to cancel her It's My Party show in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night after the NYC blackout, JLo was back on stage on Monday night with the support of her little girl. For an a capella duet during the concert, Emme – rocking a much shorter haircut for the summer – belted out some serious notes, to the sounds of cheers from the audience and a look of proud amazement from her famous mom.

WATCH EMME'S INCREDIBLE A CAPELLA DUET:

Emme spoke about her growing vocal skills and overcoming stage fright in a video posted to Jennifer's YouTube channel earlier this summer. “When I was little, I used to be really shy singing in front of people. Not anymore,” she said, adding that she's used to her school play performances but still getting used to huge concert crowds. “I’ve done this before, but not like this.”

The 11-year-old, who has a twin brother Max, has been getting lots of experience during JLo's It's My Party tour, coming on stage multiple times to join her mom's performance. A video of her singing Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You last spring led her mother to cede the spotlight on stage in Los Angeles for the first stop of her tour, when Emme performed a beautiful rendition of Limitless from mamá's movie, Second Act. Even then, during the early days of the tour, Jennifer was blown away by her daughter's talent. "I love you so much. So proud of you," she told the tween following her perfect performance. "You did so good. Thank God you were out there—you sang better than mommy."

Jennifer Lopez gives her daughter a proud hug backstage in Vegas last September

We can only imagine what's next for Emme, whose talent is definitely in the genes. We'd love to see her aim for that triple threat – a film star like her mom, and maybe even upping her Fly Girl dance game!