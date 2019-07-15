Kylie Jenner jets off to Turks and Caicos in celebration of new Kylie Skin launch

Kylie Jenner jetted off on a girls trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate her latest product launch for her skincare line, Kylie Skin. In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and her girl tribe (which includes her daughter Stormi, Sofia Richie and her former Venezuelan assistant, Victoria Villarroel) took a private jet complete with the Kylie Skin logo emblazoned across the outside of the aircraft. Of course, the beauty mogul has been documenting her Carribean vacation on social media as well as some of her on-trend outfits.

Prior to take off, Kylie and her girls posed for an on-brand snap as they were dressed in Kylie Skin’s signature colors in matching pink and white sweatsuits. Upon arrival, the mother-of-one shared a photo signaling they’d made it to their tropical getaway with cute Kylie Skin coconut drinks which she captioned, “Hello paradise.”

Moreover, Kylie and one of her besties Anastasia Karanikolau have taken on the matchy-matchy effect and posed in coordinating ensembles. Staring seductively at the camera, Kylie and Stassie were sitting down dressed in coordinating baby blue outfits by it-girl French label, Jacquemus. Kylie’s clad in a one-shoulder skin-tight dress with a daringly high slit and Jacquemus’ signature architectural heels.

In a separate post, the girls have us doing a double take as they stand with identical poses and twinning in bold sets by new LA-based brand, Maisie Wilen. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the photo, “Partners in crime.”

It’s evident the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is in full vacation mode and in celebration of her skincare brand’s latest launch. With her and all her family, really, it’s always go big or go home when it comes to her beauty lines or any other big celebration.