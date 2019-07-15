Elsa Pataky parties in Ibiza with Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon ahead of birthday

Elsa Pataky kicked off her birthday week in her native Spain. The mom-of-three flocked to Ibiza with her husband Chris Hemsworth and their pals Matt Damon and his wife Luciana for a fun-filled weekend. The Hollywood couples were spotted yachting on Sunday, July 14. The group was dressed down in summer attire for the day at sea. Elsa, Chris, Matt and Luciana appeared to be in great spirits as they partied on board the vessel with friends. Matt and his wife were seen getting cozy, sharing a kiss, amidst the party. Elsa, who turns 43 on Thursday (July 18), was all smiles surrounded by Chris and her friends.

Matt Damon and wife Luciana (left) joined Elsa and Chris (right) in Ibiza for the birthday celebrations

“Early birthday celebrations with my favourite people,” Elsa captioned a slideshow of photos from the weekend celebration. The images show the birthday crew posing on the beach, in front of a private plane, and on board the yacht. During the course of the festivities, the birthday girl wore a number of outfits that showed off her trim figure, including a sexy black mini dress, a printed frock with side cutouts, and a knotted shirt, which she teamed with shorts. Meanwhile, Chris, 35, was in vacation mode sporting a fedora and button-down shirts.

On Saturday, July 13, the Thor actor shared a video of himself and Matt from their summer trip. In the clip, Matt shot an arrow at Chris, who caught it and threw it right back at his friend’s forehead.

Elsa, pictured with husband Chris Hemsworth, turns 43 on July 18

This isn’t the first time the Hollywood stars have vacationed together. Last year, Elsa and Chris, who reside in Australia, hosted Matt and his family Down Under for Easter Sunday. The families also vacationed together in Byron Bay in 2017—the trip took a scary turn when Matt’s daughter Stella got stung by a jellyfish.

Chris has previously opened up about his friendship with Matt. In 2014, the Avengers star told GQ, “We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself.” He added, "Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out." Meanwhile, Matt told the radio show Fitzy And Wippa, 'I'm really tight with him and his wife and the kids.”