Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's boys show their sweet bond in latest photo

There can’t possibly be a cuter brother duo than Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s boys. The KKW Beauty founder shared a photo of a tender moment between her sons. “Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” she wrote. In the photo, three-year-old Saint lays on the bed as he holds his two-month-old brother Psalm in his arms. The duo look sweetly up at the camera. The West men put their similar looks on display. Aside from the curly locks (Psalm has a way to go before he catches up) the boys are all cheeks and adorable pouts.

VIEW GALLERY At the request of her son Saint, Kim Kardashian snapped a photo of him and his baby brother Psalm

Kim is also mother to six-year-old North and one-year-old Chicago. This isn’t the first time the 38-year-old showed off the special bond between her little men. In June, Kim shared a black and white photo of Saint gently palming his little brother’s face while he leans in for a kiss. “My boys.” Kim also took a moment to share a brand-new picture of Pslam. “I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!!”

It looks like Psalm, who was welcomed via surrogate on May 9, is taking after his older brother when it comes to personality. Saint has proven that he is the sweetest big brother. Kim often shares pictures of him and his siblings snuggling close. In May, she took to social media to show Saint spending some quality time with Chicago. “My babies are my life.” In 2017, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her baby boy Saint.

VIEW GALLERY Kim and Kanye West welcomed their sweet little boy in May

“He’s my twin. He’s literally my twin personality,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “He’s so sweet. He’s such a good boy, such a good person. North just beats him up all day long and he doesn’t cry.” Although Saint is older, he seems to be getting sweeter and sweeter with age.