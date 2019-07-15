Did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just confirm their relationship status?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello left their hearts in San Francisco. In recent weeks, the singers have fueled rumors that they are an item—and now it seems the pair have sealed their relationship status with not one, but multiple public kisses. Camila, 22, and Shawn, 20, were spotted engaging in PDA while in San Francisco over the weekend. The performers were spotted locking lips at the True Blue Cafe on Friday, and at another cafe on Saturday morning, in photos published by TMZ.

Camila and Shawn have been fueling relationship rumors since releasing their Señorita music video

Rumors of Shawn and Camila’s romance began after the release of their steamy music video for their latest single, Señorita. Earlier this month, the singers stepped out in Los Angeles holding hands. Camila also joined Shawn and his family as they house hunted around the city.

The former Fifth Harmony member recently opened up about her bond with Shawn in an interview with Clash magazine. “I’ve never had a lot of friends. "I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me,” she confessed. “I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry.”

Camila continued, “To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare.”

Whether they are romantically involved or not, Camila has found a music partner in Shawn. Prior to teaming up on Señorita, the pair collaborated on the 2015 hit I Know What You Did Last Summer. “It’s one of the most natural things in the world for he and I to do a song together. I think I’ve actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry - we’ve been in each other’s lives for like four or five years, and it’s been really beautiful to kinda grow up together,” Camila shared. “It’s actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we’re always going to love each other.”