Cardi B shares hilarious throwback pics of these hit artists - can you guess who they are?

These three little stars have one of the hottest new singles. Cardi B took to her social media to promote her, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello’s new song South of the Border with a hilarious series of throwbacks. “My momma said go listen to SOUTH OF THE BORDER by Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Me for brighter underarms.” Next to the caption, the Money rapper shared a collage of photos featuring a young Ed and Camila. Cardi also took the opportunity to add her throwback photo – which inspired some of the internet’s favorite memes.

Cardi B shared this hilarious throwback pic of her, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello in celebration of South of the Border

South of the Border was released on Friday, July 12. The single is on Ed’s latest album, No. 6 Collaborations Project. The upbeat tune finds Ed and Camila, getting seductive on the Latin-inspired track, as they sing: “So join me in this bed/push up on me and sweat, darling/So I’m gonna put my time in/I won’t stop til the angels sing.” Kulture’s mother adds her signature Bronx-flare towards the end. The 22-year-old Cuban-American songstress celebrated the single and her two collaborators. "Go listen to this project NOWWWW!!!!! also me @teddysphotos and the incredible, unstoppable @iamcardib (her verse in this is literally my favorite thing), we have a song on here #SouthOfTheBorder so go listen to that too!!! my fave is remember the name!!!"

MORE: Cardi B takes the stage in her bathrobe – find out why

During the creation of the song, the Havana singer had a pinch me moment. Camila shared a clip of her and Ed in the studio creating he perfect verse, and the moment she blew him away while singing acapella. “I just saw it in the car and had this weird surreal feeling of being 13 years old listening to “be like you” and “autumn leaves” and “fall”- this guy right here is one of the most meaningful artists in my life and 13 year old me would never believe this video,” she wrote next to the clip.

MORE: Camila Cabello stars in sexy Find U Again video with Mark Ronson

“I know we’re friends now so sorry for the not playing cool moment, but genuinely, this is a sick full circle, special moment for me, being on a song with an artist that’s meant so f– much to me. I have so many memories with these man’s songs. And he’s such a lovely person!!! I’m just emotional. life is wild. Dreams are wild.” These three little stars proved that anything is possible.