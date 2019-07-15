Eiza González stuns at the 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw' premiere

“Dwayne Johnson is hilarious, Jason Statham is amazing, Idris Elba is incredibly funny,” this is how Eiza González described her castmates in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw some months ago during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. The beautiful actress reunited with them over the weekend at the movie premiere, and she made sure all eyes were on her. With a shorter hairdo and a beautiful black velvet dress by Lanvin, the star completely stole the show.

The Mexican actress' role model is Salma Hayek. Like her, Eiza would like to direct and produce in the future

The dress, from the French brand's Fall/Winter Ready To Wear collection, fit Eiza's body to perfection and the Cartier jewelry elevated the whole outfit to the next level. Special mention to the beautiful earrings, Les Oiseaux Libérés, in the shape of birds made out of diamonds and emeralds: an incredible work of art.

With such an ensemble, it's not strange that absolutely everybody wanted a picture of her, The Rock included! “That guy asked for a picture, I always like to be nice to bald dudes,” she hilariously wrote along with a picture of her posing with co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

No doubt there have been good vibes on the set. Eiza feels incredibly proud of being part of the team. "Every day was fun," she has said on many occasions when asked about her co-stars. On the movie she plays mysterious Madam M, a strong female character that The Rock funnily mentioned on his social media: “On set of HOBBS & SHAW with Eiza as she brings her character “Madam M” to life. And by “brings her character to life” I mean she walked on set and slapped the s*** outta Jason Statham, Kidding," the actor jokingly clarified in the end.

Eiza is an ink fanatic and has several tattoos. On her right foot, she has a tribal tree that symbolizes love and peace

Eiza has been working really hard to make it in Hollywood and finally, all her efforts are paying off. She got roles in big productions such as Alita and Baby Driver and has two more upcoming releases for this year apart from Hobbs & Shaw. The actress, very proud of her Latinx status, has been very involved in the fight for diverse roles in the movie industry: “Now that the world is opening for me and I'm starting to get more opportunities thanks to the work that I'm getting, I definitely want to open a conversation for more women and more Latinos and more immigrants in general, and just diversity to come in and have the chance to be seen.”

